Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.01

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.01 and last traded at $66.52, with a volume of 12718603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.59.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $13,683,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.