Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Bought by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.4% of Embree Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Embree Financial Group owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,831,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 73,834 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,433,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,584,000 after acquiring an additional 237,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,081,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,479,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

