Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.59

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.59 and last traded at $38.59, with a volume of 20231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.