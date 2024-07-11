Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Position Boosted by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,371,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,889 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 269,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $62.65.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

