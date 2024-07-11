Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,399,552,000 after buying an additional 161,178 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,426,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,658,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.45.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

