Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company's stock.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after buying an additional 5,700,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 1,652,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after buying an additional 736,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

