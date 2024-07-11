Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $131.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 795,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,794. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $112.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,645 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 143,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after buying an additional 81,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

