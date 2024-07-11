Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.72

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72, with a volume of 7947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a market capitalization of $625.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

