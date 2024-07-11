DeepOnion (ONION) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.87

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00023134 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010557 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

