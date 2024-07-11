Decred Price Tops $13.38 (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $216.42 million and $1.43 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.38 or 0.00023171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00083522 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010532 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,180,978 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

