Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $13.39 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. Decred has a total market cap of $216.61 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.39 or 0.00023134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00082170 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010557 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,182,128 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

