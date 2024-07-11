DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after buying an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Albemarle by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after buying an additional 1,245,719 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $97.95. 2,702,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,084. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.84. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $246.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

