DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 169,588 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,588 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $23,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,396,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,575 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth $15,297,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 190,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

NYSE:DV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,640. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $172,148.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,665.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $35,315.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,826.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,148 shares of company stock valued at $426,440. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

