DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,224,713,000 after acquiring an additional 412,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,570,000 after buying an additional 249,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after buying an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,601,000 after buying an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,057,000 after buying an additional 54,816 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,355. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

