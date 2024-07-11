DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Update

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DatChat Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DATS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 17,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,495. The company has a market cap of $3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. DatChat has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About DatChat

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

