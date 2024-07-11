Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 2,153 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Interface Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $841.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interface by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Interface by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on TILE

About Interface

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.