Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 1,522.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dalrada Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

DFCO traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,518. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Dalrada Financial has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Dalrada Financial had a negative return on equity of 789.22% and a negative net margin of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and provides prescription management, education, nursing, and total health solutions; distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

