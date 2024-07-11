CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $3.11

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.11, but opened at $3.27. CureVac shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 68,108 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVAC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. Leerink Partnrs cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CureVac in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get CureVac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CureVac

CureVac Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $734.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.64.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). CureVac had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 463.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CureVac will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 626,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 128,778 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.