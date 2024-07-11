Csenge Advisory Group Sells 37,861 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 57.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,861 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after buying an additional 1,000,225 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after buying an additional 95,946 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,946 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 33,281,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,329,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 5.56. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 23.07, a current ratio of 23.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.