Csenge Advisory Group Sells 286 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 116,635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,644,000 after acquiring an additional 69,981 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $2,114,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $462.40. The stock had a trading volume of 413,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,083. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

