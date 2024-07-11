Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,643,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708,388 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GPC traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $135.37. The stock had a trading volume of 451,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,929. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $170.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

