Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $447,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of SPMO traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,844. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.72.
About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
