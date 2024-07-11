Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.28% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,824,000 after buying an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 444,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172,047 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 168,434 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI remained flat at $22.76 during midday trading on Thursday. 186,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,285. The company has a market capitalization of $729.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

