Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,662. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $111.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

