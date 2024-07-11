Csenge Advisory Group Has $23.06 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $559.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,304. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $565.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $537.76 and its 200-day moving average is $514.34. The company has a market cap of $482.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

