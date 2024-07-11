Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,254,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 541,318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.10. 7,826,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,343,044. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.