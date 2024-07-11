Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.75 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after buying an additional 111,813 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,290.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 174,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 161,508 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 197,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 179,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 789,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

