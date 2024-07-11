Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.69 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 281,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 80,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 234,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.