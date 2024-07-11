Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Dorman Products stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.98. 43,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,021. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $98.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DORM shares. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.