Csenge Advisory Group Buys 775 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Spire were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:SR traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 131,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,157. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.