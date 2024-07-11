Csenge Advisory Group Buys 5,341 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 958,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,817. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

