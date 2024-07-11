Csenge Advisory Group Buys 49 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Creative Planning boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,038.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

REGN stock traded up $18.69 on Thursday, reaching $1,089.81. 225,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,265. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $714.15 and a one year high of $1,091.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,008.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $961.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

