Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,190 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.21. 1,598,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average is $72.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.