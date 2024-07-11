Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 109,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,486,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Upwork by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $37,675.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,763.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,408. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 1,505,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,731. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.57. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

