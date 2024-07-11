Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 51 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.13. The stock had a trading volume of 734,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,812. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

