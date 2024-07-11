Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,821 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,655,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,385,000 after buying an additional 426,794 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,014,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.93. 2,023,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,126. The company has a market cap of $178.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

