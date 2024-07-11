crvUSD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $140.17 Million (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC on popular exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $140.17 million and approximately $19.72 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99553541 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $22,619,216.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

