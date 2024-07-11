Cronos (CRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.58 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.28 billion and $6.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00044188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012935 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

