Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) PT Raised to $54.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jonestrading upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,736.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $639,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,736.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,642 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

