Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.3613 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $84.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

