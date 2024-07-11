Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) Trading 15.9% Higher

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. 1,091,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,059,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83.

Get Cosmos Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,334,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.89% of Cosmos Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Company Profile

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.