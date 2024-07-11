Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 19,044 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $77,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 267,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 90.5% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $593.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total transaction of $8,916,696.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $81,104,462.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,768 shares of company stock valued at $146,314,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of META traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $522.67. 3,702,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,083,057. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

