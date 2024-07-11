Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 298,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $979.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 133,375 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 162,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 40.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 183,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after buying an additional 240,989 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

