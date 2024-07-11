Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 372.2% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Conifer Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 182,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918. The company has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Conifer has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

