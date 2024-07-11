Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $31.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $28.01. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Conagra Brands shares last traded at $27.69, with a volume of 2,384,300 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

