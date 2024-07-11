Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $4.40 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,496,035. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.90. The company has a market capitalization of $390.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

