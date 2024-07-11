Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $227.15 and last traded at $225.82. 2,834,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 11,497,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.83.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,681,649.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total transaction of $2,214,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,136 shares of company stock valued at $68,855,464 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 58.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,573 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,811 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

