Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Cut by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Coinbase Global comprises 2.9% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,483,800,000 after purchasing an additional 408,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,646,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $114,211,000 after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COIN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,464,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,562,949. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.49. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total value of $1,857,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,976,785.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,622 shares in the company, valued at $47,681,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,857,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,976,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,136 shares of company stock worth $68,855,464. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Raymond James raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

