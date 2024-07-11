Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 5,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 21,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter.
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
