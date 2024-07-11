Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Up 0.3% on Analyst Upgrade

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola traded as high as $63.21 and last traded at $63.02. Approximately 1,753,573 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,908,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.83.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,927,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,388,000 after purchasing an additional 601,696 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 72,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

